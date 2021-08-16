How to get diamonds fast in Roblox Pet Simulator X

In Roblox Pet Simulator X, diamonds are very important. It’s a resource that you will need to try and earn all the time, as it will allow you to buy important items and even trade with other players.

In this guide, we will break down some basic ways to earn diamonds, and a simple trick to get them faster. To increase the number of diamonds you get in the game, you will want to make your way to the Upgrade machine. This can be found on the right side of the second world. There, you will see a ramp that you can walk up and interact with the upgrade machine.

Now, you will need diamonds to purchase the “More Diamonds” upgrades, so keep this in mind before you go there.

Challenges

Completing the in-game challenges is an easy way to earn some diamonds. Make sure you check the challenges each day to see what is available and what you can earn.

Codes

Each month, new codes can arrive for the game that may reward in-game items such as diamonds. Be sure to check the full list of Pet Simulator X codes to see what is active and what you might get.

Picking up coins and diamonds

As you explore the world of Pet Simulator X you will find lots of coins and diamonds lying on the ground. The pile of diamonds will give more gems, but coins will also reward some, so don’t ignore them.

Trading

If you have something that you think someone else would want, you can head to the Pet Simulator X Discord server and hit up the trading channel to try and sell it for diamonds. Remember, all trades are final and at your own risk.