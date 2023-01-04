Schools have been well-known to block certain websites from being accesses through the wi-fi system, for a variety of reasons. Some may not be suitable for younger audiences, whereas some may become too popular among the student base. Discord is one that could easily fall into the latter. If you are in school and looking to access Discord, it’s quite possible that the administrators blocked you from doing so. However, there are some ways to get around these blocks. Here are a few options for getting around school wi-fi bans.

Related: How to set up Discord on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

How to get Discord unblocked on school wi-fi

To unblock Discord on a device, there are a number of options available at one’s disposal. However, arguably the cleanest and easiest method is through a VPN.

A VPN is short for Virtual Private Network, and essentially acts as a mask for one’s IP address. Not only can a VPN has a layer of protection for one’s device, but it can also alter the location of one’s device in order to access apps and sites that could be geo-locked or blocked on an Internet connection. VPN connections, for those wondering, are legal to use. Thus, you won’t have to worry about doing something illegal.

There are a number of free and paid VPN options to choose from, like NordVPN and ExpressVPN, among others. So, it’s wise to do research before selecting a VPN to use.

Alternatively, Discord users could also use a public web proxy. Public web proxies essentially allow users to search the Internet with these, without having an IP address be detected. Much like with VPNs, there are a number of both free and paid public web proxies to choose from. 4everproxy and HideMyAss (HMA) are among notable public web proxies.