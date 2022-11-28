Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with materials that you can track down and collect. Most of the materials that you find come from the pokémon you encounter on your journey and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Ditto Goo is just one of the many materials you can find in the games and it is obtained a bit differently than other crafting items. This guide will show you how to get Ditto Goo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto is known as the transform pokémon because it likes to change into other pokémon both in and out of battle. Ditto has appeared in many of the previous games in the series but has never been this difficult to locate. This pokémon only has a few areas where it will spawn and thanks to its transform ability, it is difficult to find when you reach a spawn location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ditto likes to live near towns and cities. This makes finding its spawn locations pretty simple. You can find Ditto hanging around Medali, Cacarrafa, and Porto Marinada. Since Ditto likes to transform into other pokémon it can be difficult to figure out where it is hiding. Luckily, there is a trick to locate it. Press the ZL button to zoom in and look at pokémon in the area. When you do this, any pokémon that you have seen before will have its name above its head. If you have seen Ditto before, you will see the name Ditto above the pokémon’s head if it is a Ditto in disguise. When you interact with a disguised Ditto, it will transform back to its normal appearance at the start of the battle.

For most pokémon in the game, you will get their material by defeating them in battle or capturing them. Ditto works a little differently. You will get Ditto Goo by defeating and capturing a Ditto only if it hasn’t transformed. If you allow Ditto to transform in battle, defeating or capturing it will give you the material normally dropped by the pokémon it transformed into. For example, if it transforms into a Jigglypuff, you will get Igglybuff Fluff. Because of this, make sure to bring a pokémon that can one-hit-KO Ditto if you want to get some Ditto Goo.