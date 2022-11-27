How to get Tandemaus Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various ingredients and materials that you can use for crafting. Pokémon materials are typically used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Tandemaus Fur is just one of the many materials that you can find in the games and it comes from the couple pokémon. This guide will show you how to Tandemaus Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tandemaus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can get your hands on some Tandemaus fur, you will first need to track down the location that this pokémon likes to call home. Tandemaus is one of the Gen IX pokémon that appear in Scarlet and Violet and they are also a rare one. You could actually go the whole game without ever finding this pokémon, making it difficult to collect the fur.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to some of the other pokémon in the games, Tandemaus like to live near towns and cities. As you can tell by the habitat map above, you can spot Tandemaus near Mesagoza, Levincia, Medali, Porto Marinada, and more. Of course, when you reach one of these areas, you will want to stick around for a while to see if Tandemaus spawns.

To get Tandemaus Fur, you will need to battle Tandemaus and their evolution, Maushold in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Tandemaus or Maushold, you will get up to three Tandemaus Fur added to your collection of materials. There is also a chance that you can pick up the fur from shiny spots on the ground where you would normally pick up items. You can use Tandemaus Fur to make TM117 Hyper Voice, and TM 127 Play Rough.