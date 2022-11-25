Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with different ingredients and materials that you can find as you explore the Paldea region. One of the many materials you can collect is Dratini Scales and they come from the original dragon-type from gen one. These scales are used to make TMs at TM stations around the map so you can teach your pokémon some new tricks. This guide will show you how to get Dratini Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Dratini in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dratini is one of the many pokémon from previous generations making an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This dragon-type is beloved by fans of the series and evolves into Dragonite; a very powerful pokémon. There are not many locations where you can find Dratini in Scarlet and Violet. Despite this, Dratini isn’t a very pokémon to locate. Just be ready to battle with a fairy-type pokémon at your side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Dratini’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in very few areas around the Paldea region. The most common area to find Dratini is Casseroya Lake which is the large lake in the northwest region of the map. While searching for Dratini, make sure to keep a low profile since this pokémon is sensitive to sound. If you are too loud, they will swim away and not return.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Dratini in the wild to obtain Dratini Scales. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Dratini, Dragonair, or Dragonite, you will get additional Dratini Scales added to your collection of materials. You can use Dratini Scales to make TM 044 Dragon Tail, TM 156 Outrage, and TM 163 Hyper Beam.