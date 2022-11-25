There are a lot of different ingredients and materials for you to find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you collect will be used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Veluza Fillets are one of the many materials that you can find in the games and they come from the jettison pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Veluza Fillet in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Veluza is one of the many Gen IX pokémon that is making its first appearance in Scarlet and Violet. As such, there are many who are eager to track this water/psychic-type pokémon down. Luckily, there are a decent number of areas where you can find Veluza in the Paldea region. Since Veluza is a water-type, you will definitely want to consider upgrading Miraidon or Koraidon so that they can swim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Veluza’s habitat map shows that you can find this pokémon all over the western side of the map in seas and lakes. Veluza is fairly easy to find when you reach the western sea, but it is a far more common sight once you reach Casseroya Lake in the northwest. Since this pokémon is a water/psychic type, you will want to bring pokémon with you that know electric, grass, and dark-type moves. Keep in mind that Veluza is not afraid to approach you and will charge you if one spots you.

Once you have located Veluza, you will need to battle them to obtain Veluza Fillet. Each time you defeat or capture a wild Veluza, you will get up to three fillets added to your collection of materials. You can use Veluza Fillets to make TM 059 Zen Headbutt and TM 063 Psychic Fangs. Both are fairly powerful psychic-type moves that are worth teaching to your pokémon.