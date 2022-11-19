Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials that you can find all over the Paldea region. The materials that you gather are used to craft different items such as TMs so that your pokémon can learn new moves. One of the many different materials you can find is Dunsparce Scales and they come from the land snake pokémon itself. This guide will show you how to get Dunsparce Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Dunsparce Scales location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Dunsparce is a returning pokémon that is gracing the land of Paldea. It is one of the rarer pokémon to find out in the wild, even more rare than Pichu. If you are hoping to find Dunsparce, you may end up waiting a while for one to appear. Even when one does appear, it could ultimately end up running away from you as well thanks to its skittish nature.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunsparce can actually spawn in a large number of areas around the Paldea region. If you look at the habitat locations, you will see that most of the regions can be home to Dunsparce. Thanks to its rarity, however, you can go a long time without spotting one. The earliest place you can find Dunsparce is in Southern Province Area Four. If you happen to spot a Dunsparce, quickly run up on it or it will flee. When that happens, it won’t return.

Related: How to get Flittle Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon, you will need to battle Dunsparce in the wild and either defeat or catch it to get Dunsparce Scales. Each time you defeat or capture a Dunsparce you will get one or two scales to add to your collection of materials. Dunsparce Scales can be used at TM Machines to craft TMs as long as you have a recipe that requires them.