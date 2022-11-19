There are a whole bunch of different ingredients and materials for you to find and gather as you progress in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The pokémon materials you gather can be used to craft different TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. One of the many materials you can get is Flittle Down and though it may sound like an item from Final Fantasy, it actually comes from a pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Flittle Down in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Flittle Down location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Flittle is one of the pokémon that is making its first appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as part of the gen IX roster. Before you can get your hands on some Flittle Down, you will first need to track the pokémon down which is easier said than done since not much is known about it at the start of the game. Luckily, you won’t need to progress too far into the game before you can locate it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Flittle loves to make its home in mountainous areas and deserts. You can start finding Flittle as early as Southern Province Area Four once you have completed the tutorial. Flittle is a fairly common pokémon that spawns quite often in mountainous areas. You shouldn’t have any trouble locating it. Since Flittle isn’t a skittish pokémon, it won’t run away from you when spotted, making it easier to get.

Once you have found Flittle, you will need to challenge it to a battle and either defeat or capture it. Each Flittle that you defeat or catch will drop one or two Flittle Down for you to add to your growing collection of pokémon materials. You can use Flittle Down to craft TMs at a TM Machine as long as you have recipes unlocked that require it.