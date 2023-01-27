How to get Electric Claw in Blox Fruits

Among the variety of fighting styles that you can learn in the Roblox game Blox Fruits, Electric Claw stands out for its lightning-fast attacks and flashy style. It represents a natural upgrade from the previous style called Electric, adding extra power while keeping a similar move set. To learn this rewarding fighting style, you will need to check several requirements, and this guide will help you get your hands on the Electic Claw fighting style in Roblox Blox Fruits.

How to learn the Electric Claw fighting style in Blox Fruits

There are a few prerequisites to learning the Electric Claw. First, you want to get the Electric fighting style up to 400 Mastery. This will allow you to speak with your mentor NPC — otherwise, he will just say “Nah” and give you the cold shoulder. He’s not interested in teaching those who haven’t mastered Electric, so make sure to grind that up to 400.

Then you should seek out the NPC, called Previous Hero. He is located on the Floating Turtle island in the Third Sea. Once you’re there, head towards where the boss Longma is located, and look for arches. That’s where you’ll find Previous Hero.

If he deems you worthy, talk to him and he will give you the quest that requires you to reach the Mansion in under 30 seconds. This can be tricky, but a few suggestions on how to do it involve using the Door Fruit, Light Fruit, Mink Fruit, or even the Pilot Helmet item. If you do that, then it should be easy to make it and complete the quest.

After successfully beating the time challenge, return to Previous Hero and he will then offer to teach you Electric Claw — but only for a fee. He needs 3.000.000 Cash and 5.000 Fragments to mentor you in the fighting style. However, once you’ve paid him the required currency, you will be able to return to him anytime to equip Electric Claw for free.