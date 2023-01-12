The 10 best fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits
A fruit a day, keeps enemies at bay.
In the Roblox game Blox Fruits, you can power up your abilities by using special devil fruits. With the game taking inspiration from the One Piece manga and anime, you can expect that those devil fruits play a major role in your character’s strength. Each fruit has a distinct set of powers, with some of them being stronger than others. In this guide, we will list the ten best fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits.
The best fruits in Blox Fruits
10. Shadow Fruit
- Price: 2,900,000 Cash or 2,425 Robux
- Type: Natural
- Awakening: This fruit can’t be awakened
Shadow Fruit is all about damage output. After consuming it, you will get a shadow aura, which increases based on the Umbra Meter. In addition to damage, this reduces enemy healing.
9. Dark Fruit
- Price: 500,000 Cash or 950 Robux
- Type: Elemental
- Awakening: 14,500 Fragments
Dark Fruit is a great combo-enabler. It focuses on a combo move set that relies on speed, making it especially good for swords and guns. Moreover, it’s pretty easy to find in the world too.
8. Dragon Fruit
- Price: 3,500,000 Cash or 2,600 Robux
- Type: Beast
- Awakening: This fruit can’t be awakened
Dragon Fruit is on the more expensive side, but for a good reason. Fill up the Fury Meter after consuming it, and you can transform into a powerful dragon, dealing massive damage and benefiting from damage reduction.
7. Rumble Fruit
- Price: 2,100,000 Cash or 2,100 Robux
- Type: Elemental
- Awakening: 19,500 Fragments
Rumble Fruit is all about control and mobility. You get to teleport around to avoid nasty effects while possessing an AoE stun that can easily turn the fight in your favor, while also being immune to physical and elemental attacks.
6. Leopard Fruit
- Price: 5,000,000 Cash or 3,000 Robux
- Type: Beast
- Awakening: This fruit can’t be awakened
Leopard Fruit is the most expensive one in the game, as well as the rarest one to find. It transforms the user into a half-man-half-leopard, with high agility, powerful attacks, and even a limited teleport ability.
5. Dough Fruit
- Price: 2,800,000 Cash or 2,400 Robux
- Type: Elemental
- Awakening: 18,500 Fragments
Dough Fruit is a pretty rare fruit that can grant you physical immunity after consuming it. It has spells that can help you clear masses of enemies at a time, making it one of the best open-world fruits to get.
4. Venom Fruit
- Price: 3,000,000 Cash or 2,450 Robux
- Type: Natural
- Awakening: This fruit can’t be awakened
Venom Fruit has one of the highest damage outputs in the game. After consuming it, you can transform into a three-headed dragon, complete with venomous attacks, strong passives, and the ability to fly.
3. Flame Fruit
- Price: 250,000 Cash or 550 Robux
- Type: Elemental
- Awakening: 14,500 Fragments
Flame Fruit is great despite being among the cheaper ones out there. Its damage is based on fire spells that have a great range for all situations. The power scale of this fruit is pretty wild considering it’s one of the “basic” fruits.
2. Soul Fruit
- Price: 3,400,000 Cash or 2,550 Robux
- Type: Natural
- Awakening: This fruit can’t be awakened
Soul Fruit is another very rare fruit, whose move set is based around dealing huge AoE damage. You can then collect the Souls of defeated enemies to heal and summon Buddies to help you in a fight.
1. Human: Buddha Fruit
- Price: 1,200,000 Cash or 1,650 Robux
- Type: Beast
- Awakening: 14,500 Fragments
Buddha Fruit is the most powerful fruit in the game due to its balance of offensive and defensive powers. You get water immunity, damage reduction, and extra health, while being able to deal passive AoE damage and ultimately transform into a giant Buddha for even more damage.