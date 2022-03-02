How to get Eleonora’s Poleblade in Elden Ring

Eleonora’s Poleblade is an amazing weapon for those who are trying to make an Arcane build. This twinblade deals bleeding damage and has an amazing weapon art to boot. Getting this weapon, however, is a long process that requires you to complete Yura’s questline. Here is how you get Eleonora’s Poleblade in Elden Ring.

The first step to getting this weapon is to talk to Yura under the large stone piece in Limgrave near Lake Agheel. This can be found just south of Lake Agheel and the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. After exhausting his dialogue here, travel north up the ravine that connects to Lake Agheel. Heading up this way, you will get invaded by Bloody Hunter Nerijus. After a minute, Yura will spawn in and help you defeat Nerijus.

Once the fight is over, talk to Yura under the stone slab further up the ravine. Exhaust his dialogue here once again. Now comes the hard part, you will need to fight Flying Dragon Agheel to finish up his quest in this area. Fight Flying Dragon Agheel at Lake Agheel. You can summon Yura for this fight but it isn’t necessary. Once the dragon is defeated, talk to Yura again at his spot near the lake.

Now that you are finished in Limgrave, head north to Liurnia. You will need to head to the Main Academy Gate Site of Grace. You can get here once you gain access to Raya Lucaria Academy. Once you get to the Site of Grace, walk north away from the academy and past the blue symbol where the gate is. Walk along the bridge until you find a red summon sign. Interact with it to get summoned to help Yura fight Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. Once the fight is over, you will go back to your world. Talk to Yura on the bridge and exhaust his dialogue.

For the last step, you will need to head much farther north to the Second Church of Marika. This area is northeast of Liurnia. You can get access to the area by going through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. When you arrive at the ruins, you will find Yura lying on the ground. With his final breath, he will gift you the weapon Nagakiba. Shortly after, you will be invaded by Eleonora. Defeat her to finish the questline and receive Eleonora’s Poleblade.