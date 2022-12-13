The Dawning has begun in Destiny 2, and cookie time is here. Part of the Dawning event involves cooking lots of tasty treats for various NPCs in the game. To do this, you need different ingredients, and each recipe requires the Essence of Dawning, so knowing how to get it is essential. You will need this for nearly every recipe. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2.

Where to find Essence of Dawning in Destiny 2

Essence of Dawning will drop when you complete just about any activity in the game. Different activities will give you different amounts, so it is a good idea to know how much will drop from each one, so you can decide how to spend your time.

Below you will find the Essence of Dawning drops from previous events. We will make any changes and update this when we learn them.

Patrols – 1 to 3

Public Events – 5

Gambit – 17 to 22

Nightfalls – 23

Forge Completion – 10

Crucible matches – 12 to 17

Strikes – 15

Eva Levante also has daily bounties you can do that reward you with Essence of Dawning. You can get them from her in the Tower, near Eververse.

Some of the quickest ways to acquire this ingredient is by completing the seasonal activities, which for The Dawning 2022 will be the Seraph Heist Battleground missions. Alternatively, you can earn it by working through Crucible or Gambit matches, Vanguard missions, Dawn of Eternity runs, or nearly anything you want to do, so long as you’re playing Destiny 2. We recommend completing these activities with a friend to ensure you can quickly go through them. It’s possible to do all these activities yourself, but it doesn’t hurt to bring someone along with you.