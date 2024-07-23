Dungeonborne Beginner’s Guide: Best Tips and Tricks

Dungeonborne is a fun PvPvE dark fantasy multiplayer game that will send you into the darkest of dungeons to retrieve loot, battle enemies, and extract safely. The game features several mechanics that players have to grasp to survive in the dungeons. I’ll be listing down all the best tips and tricks in this Dungeonborne beginner’s guide for players who want to get a head start in their adventure.

Picking the Right Class & Leveling Up Stats

Dungeonborne has 8 classes on launch that have different pros and cons. The key is to choose a class that pairs well with your playstyle. For example, if you prefer stealth, Rogue is a good option for you. On the other hand, if you like running as a mage that uses fire blasts against enemies, Pyromancer is a great option.

You’ll also have to keep an eye on each class’s passive and active skills. Active skills are available from the get-go, but you’ll be strategically investing in your stats to unlock different passive skills associated with an attribute.

Don’t worry about choosing the wrong class. Pick a class, and try it. If you don’t like it, you can make another character and try out a different class. To learn more about each class and which one might be best for you, you can check out our Dungeonborne classes tier list and explanation guide.

You’ll Come Across Other Players in Dungeons

Since Dungeonborne features PvPvE in game modes, you’ll be encountering other players in your playthrough. Unlike other battle-royale focused games, you don’t necessarily have to kill them to win the games. In many scenarios, you may end up teaming with other players to take on Dungeon monstrosities.

However, this doesn’t mean you’re safe from other players, even if you harbor good intentions. You should still be on your toes and expect a fight or, worse, betrayal at any point in the game. You can signal other players for a team-up by equipping a torch or anything but a weapon.

When starting your adventure, you shouldn’t focus on PvP much; instead, you should extract as many items as you can to build your Gear Score. Once you feel confident, you can engage in high-stakes PvP. Be warned, you lose your gear if you die.

Which Dungeon You Should Choose?

At the time of writing, there are two main maps in Dungeonborne: Clouseau Castle and Sinner’s End. You can play each map on either Casual or Classic difficulty.

If you’re just starting the game, you should start with Clouseau Castle on Casual mode and then slowly grind your way towards Sinner’s End on Classic Mode. You’ll need at least a Level 6 Gear Score to take on Classic mode in Clouseau Castle and a Level 9 Gear Score for Sinner’s End Classic Mode.

There is also a Challenger Mode that you can enable, which will match you up with duos or even trios despite you being solo or in a group. Do note that the quality and quantity of the loot gained will scale depending on the difficulty of the maps. That said, Sinner’s End is generally more difficult, even in Casual mode, but will get you more rewards.

There are also other game modes, most prominently Mithril Order and Custom Games that you can try to try out different builds and classes.

Craft Consumables That Aid You in Battle

You can craft different types of portions through Alchemist in Dungeonborne to boost your chance of survival in the dungeons. Portions are mainly classified into 3 categories: restorative portions, offensive elixirs, and defensive elixirs.

Depending on your class, you’ll need to stock up on specific consumables that you can use on-the-go. For example, you can stock up on healing or mana portions to restore your HP or MP, respectively, to prolong fights and get the upper hand on enemies.

Similarly, classes like Pyromancer can craft offensive concoctions that increase the damage dealt by their fire blasts. Defensive portions can be great for melee classes like Fighter, which decreases incoming damage, allowing you to take on multiple foes at once.

Consumables complement the strengths of your chosen class while also giving you a strategic advantage in battle. Be sure to experiment with different consumables and stock up on the ones that better align with your play style.

Learning the Combat

Each class in Dungeonborne has its own set of skills and weapon combos. Learning when to strike, defend, and combat positioning is important. When hitting enemies, focus your melee or ranged strikes on their heads, which will do the most damage compared to other parts of the body. Some classes even have increased critical strike chances when targeting the enemy’s head.

When engaging an enemy, it’s also important to keep moving to avoid getting hit mid-combo. You’ll need to get used to hitting enemies while moving around, as attacking in a stationary position will leave you vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Another important aspect of combat is learning your own attack patterns. Learn which attacks have pauses between them, which attacks lunge your character towards the enemy, and how long you can attack the enemy before jumping back to safety. These things can help you survive even the toughest fights in dungeons and help you secure victory over enemies.

Blocking also lets you reduce the incoming damage significantly, but moving around to dodge attacks is a far superior way of surviving combat encounters.

Mastering the Core Gameplay Loop

Dungeonborne is all about looting, extracting the items, using the extracted items that are important to you while selling the rest for gold, improving your stats, and repeating.

You have to accept that you’ll be dying a lot in Dungeonborne and losing your loot, which is totally okay. Learn what went wrong and improve in your next run.

Looting is also a major aspect of progression, but you don’t have to be a loot goblin and explore every nook and cranny. Do you think you have accumulated a good amount of looks? Extract at the nearest portal. Bank in your items and go on another run.

Once you have enough gold or crafting items, upgrade your weapons and unlock higher tier affix bonuses to weapons so you can be stronger in your next run. Just have fun, and if you’re feeling frustrated, you can try out different game modes that offer loot protection.

Well, these were all the best tips and tricks for Dungeonborne in this beginner’s guide. A bonus tip is to optimize your game settings for Dungeonborne to get maximum FPS during your playthrough. You can also resolve crashing issues in Dungeonborne with our error-fix guide on the topic.

