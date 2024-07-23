Once Human: A Family Legacy Quest Guide

A Family Legacy is one of the many side missions in Once Human that involves solving a puzzle and finding a mysterious location. However, before you wear the detective hat and start solving it all, you will first need to find the mission start location. In this guide, we have entailed mission location, the puzzle solution, and the location where you need to go to complete the A Family Legacy quest in Once Human.

A Family Legacy Mission Location in Once Human

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

You will need to find a side mission called “Legacy Left Behind” instead of A Family Legacy. The latter name appears over the HUD after you start the mission, and the prior name appears on the map.

If you go south from Blackfell, you will find Evergreen stronghold. Northeast of this location is a house where you can start the location. A blue marker also appears on the map indicating the quest location.

The goal here is to enter Mae’s old house situated in Evergreen and find the information she left behind. This is a level 32 side mission but since Evergreen is in the Red Sands region, expect to encounter level 40+ enemies in the house.

Brick Puzzle Solution

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

After defeating a few enemies inside the house, you will find a note and a few cube bricks in front of you. Three bricks can be rotated, and if you find the right combination, a secret chest will appear at the corner of this room. Here is the correct combination you should rotate the bricks so that these letters appear at the front:

Left Cube: U

Center Cube: 6

Right Cube: D

Map Location

Source: Starry Studio via Gamepur

A chest will appear as you correctly align the cubes in the Once Human Family Legacy quest. This chest will contain a Rosetta Researcher’s map. A closer look will reveal the location of the facility, which is found in the far south of the Red Lands region, near the sea.

When you open the map, you will find two large buildings with multiple floors matching the map marker. The building you need to go inside is ‘Rift Anchor Alternate Reality Research Institute’

You need to find a specific chest inside this facility. After going through the front, you must first reach the second floor by taking the stairs.

After that, you will find another series of stairs going all the way up. However, you will come across a lift with a ‘Rosetta’ label at its top. This path diverges into left and right, with the right side going up via stairs.

You need to take left here, which leads you to a different portion of the building. This part of the building is ‘R.S.T LAB’. Go to the south side of this room, and you will find a chest. Loot this chest to complete the ‘A Family Legacy’ side mission in Onec Human.

