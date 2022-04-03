How to get every Gotcha figure in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

While you are playing Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will be grabbing plenty of collectibles in Waddle Dees and Blueprints. On the side, though, you will undoubtedly grab some figurines along the way. There are 256 unique Gotcha figures you can obtain in the game. Here is how to get all of them.

While there are literally hundreds of Gotcha figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, there are only a select few that you can purposely obtain. These special cases are all obtained in Waddle Dee Town or the Colosseum.

As for everything else, there are two main ways to gather figurines. The first is through the Gotcha Machines. These are located in Waddle Dee Town and unlock after saving certain numbers of Waddle Dees. After you have them, you can spend Star Coins in each machine to obtain a figure from that series.

Additionally, as you go to finish up other content in the game, you can find figures hidden in each level outside of boss fight stages. Capsules are hidden in the same spot every time, so you can continually come back and grab them and open them upon completing the level.