Where to acquire Special Capsules in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

There is no shortage of figurine collectibles in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. You will be hunting down 256 unique figures if you want them all. While a large majority of them will be obtained through either the Gotcha Machines or finding them in levels, a select few can only be gotten through specific means. Here is how to get all of the special figures in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Café Staff Kirby – beat all Waddle Dee Café mini-game levels

Café Staff Waddle Dee – Buy ten items from the Waddle Dee Café

Commentator Waddle Dee – beat all tournament cups in the Colosseum

Delivery Waddle Dee – redeem five codes at Waddle Dee-liveries

Fishing Pond Kirby – catch the golden legendary big one fish at the pond

Game Shop Waddle Dee – beat all Tilt-and-Roll Kirby levels

Item Shop Waddle Dee – buy five items from the Item Shop

Leon & Carol – collect all of Leon’s souls in Isolated Isle

Rare-Stone Master – beat all Treasure Road challenges (does not require the targeted time)

Species Born of Chaos Elfilis – beat the Ultimate Z-Cup Tournament in the Colosseum

The Deadly Dees – after completing the main story and post-game, donate 1,000 and 2,000 star coins to the band

Ultimate Life-Form Fecto Elfilis – beat the Ultimate Cup Tournament

Usher Waddle Dee – unlock all movies by beating the main story and post-game Isolated Isles, then speak to the usher in front of the theater

Weapons Shop Waddle Dee – evolve all copy abilities

Wise Waddle Dee – talk to Wise Waddle Dee’s stats until he gives you this