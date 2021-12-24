How to get every Medal in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has a unique way of celebrating players’ achievements and different milestones. The game hands out exclusive medals to those who achieve specific milestones. In total, there are 93 medals up for grabs; however, they are not easy to obtain. To help players, we’ve listed all the medals in the game and what specific tasks need to be done to receive them.

Multiplayer Medals

Avenger- Kill an enemy who recently killed a teammate.

Back Stabber- Kill an enemy from behind with a melee weapon.

Berserker- Kill 3 enemies without dying.

Blackout- Destroy enemy’s UAV.

Bloodthirsty- Kill 5 enemies without dying.

Brutal- Kill 25 enemies without dying.

Bull’s eye- Kill an enemy with the Hunter Killer Drone.

Collateral- Kill multiple enemies with one shot.

Comeback- Kill an enemy after you die 3 or more times without getting a kill.

Crackdown- Kill an enemy with Sentry Gun.

Double Kill- Kill 2 enemies within a short duration.

First Blood- Get the first kill in an MP match.

First Kill- Get the first prop kill in a game.

Frenzy Kill- Kill 5 enemies within a short duration.

Fury Kill- Kill 4 enemies within a short duration.

Fuzz Buster- Destroy an enemy Counter-UAV.

Giant Killer- Destroy an enemy VTOL.

Headshot- Kill an enemy by shooting them in the head.

Kill Chain- Kill more than 8 enemies within a short duration.

Kingslayer- Kill the enemy with the highest score.

Knockout- Kill a player with a melee attack.

Long Shot- Kill an enemy with a long-distance shot.

Mega Kill- Kill 7 enemies within a short duration.

Merciless- Kill 10 enemies without dying.

Never Give Up- Get knocked down more than 3 times.

Nuclear- Kill 30 enemies without dying.

Nuclear Bomb- Use a Nuclear Bomb to kill enemies.

One Shot, One Kill- Kill an enemy with one shot.

Popcorn- Kill 2 or more enemies with a single grenade.

Prop Hunter- Kill an enemy after scoring the first kill with a prop.

Raining Death- Kill an enemy with a Predator Missile.

Rejected- Destroy enemy’s Hunter Killer Drone.

Relentless- Kill 20 enemies without dying.

Revenge- Kill an enemy who killed you.

Ruthless- Kill 15 enemies without dying.

Savior- Kill an enemy who injured a teammate.

Scrapped- Destroy an enemy Sentry Gun.

Super Kill- Kill 6 enemies within a short duration.

Stuck- Stick and burn the enemy with the Thermite or Sticky Grenade.

Survivor- Kill an enemy while injured.

Tripple Kil- Kill 3 enemies within a short duration.

Ultimate Terminator- Activate the Nuclear Bomb.

Ultra Kill- Kill 8 enemies within a short duration.

Unstoppable- Awarded for every kill after 30 without dying.

Battle Royale Medals

Born To Win- Win a Duo or squad match with 0 kills.

Blindman- Finish a game with less than 10% weapon accuracy.

Damage Dealer- Deal more than 500 damage in a match.

Deadshot- Kill 5 or more enemies with headshots.

Eagle Eye- Kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope.

Edge Out- Win a game with no more than 4 kills.

Floater- Swim for more than 500 meters.

Fully Armed- Equip the highest level Armor and Attachments on weapons.

Getting Good At This- Win a game with a kill count between 5 and 9.

Good Arm- Kill more than 2 enemies with a grenade.

Gun Master- Kill count is over 8.

I Am Back- Kill more than 4 enemies with a shotgun.

Kill Thief- Kill 4 or enemies downed by another team.

Lady Luck- Pickup atleast 5 high rarity items.

Life Saver- Revive teammates 4 or more times.

Marathon- Run more than 2000 meters.

Medic- Recover more than 200 HP.

Melee Master- Kill four or more enemies with melee weapons.

Mistakes Were Made- Welcome to the afterlife.

Optometrist Visit- maintain weapon accuracy lower than 30%.

Pacifist- Rank in the top 10 with 0 kills.

Road Rage- Kill more than four enemies with a vehicle.

Spicy Landing- Die within 120 seconds of landing.

Sweep The Board- Win a game with more than 10 kills.

War Reporter- Survive for a long time with no damage, no healing, no revives, and no kills.

Worm- Stay prone for more than 180 seconds.

