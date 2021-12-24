How to get every Medal in Call of Duty Mobile
Earn them all.
Call of Duty: Mobile has a unique way of celebrating players’ achievements and different milestones. The game hands out exclusive medals to those who achieve specific milestones. In total, there are 93 medals up for grabs; however, they are not easy to obtain. To help players, we’ve listed all the medals in the game and what specific tasks need to be done to receive them.
Multiplayer Medals
- Avenger- Kill an enemy who recently killed a teammate.
- Back Stabber- Kill an enemy from behind with a melee weapon.
- Berserker- Kill 3 enemies without dying.
- Blackout- Destroy enemy’s UAV.
- Bloodthirsty- Kill 5 enemies without dying.
- Brutal- Kill 25 enemies without dying.
- Bull’s eye- Kill an enemy with the Hunter Killer Drone.
- Collateral- Kill multiple enemies with one shot.
- Comeback- Kill an enemy after you die 3 or more times without getting a kill.
- Crackdown- Kill an enemy with Sentry Gun.
- Double Kill- Kill 2 enemies within a short duration.
- First Blood- Get the first kill in an MP match.
- First Kill- Get the first prop kill in a game.
- Frenzy Kill- Kill 5 enemies within a short duration.
- Fury Kill- Kill 4 enemies within a short duration.
- Fuzz Buster- Destroy an enemy Counter-UAV.
- Giant Killer- Destroy an enemy VTOL.
- Headshot- Kill an enemy by shooting them in the head.
- Kill Chain- Kill more than 8 enemies within a short duration.
- Kingslayer- Kill the enemy with the highest score.
- Knockout- Kill a player with a melee attack.
- Long Shot- Kill an enemy with a long-distance shot.
- Mega Kill- Kill 7 enemies within a short duration.
- Merciless- Kill 10 enemies without dying.
- Never Give Up- Get knocked down more than 3 times.
- Nuclear- Kill 30 enemies without dying.
- Nuclear Bomb- Use a Nuclear Bomb to kill enemies.
- One Shot, One Kill- Kill an enemy with one shot.
- Popcorn- Kill 2 or more enemies with a single grenade.
- Prop Hunter- Kill an enemy after scoring the first kill with a prop.
- Raining Death- Kill an enemy with a Predator Missile.
- Rejected- Destroy enemy’s Hunter Killer Drone.
- Relentless- Kill 20 enemies without dying.
- Revenge- Kill an enemy who killed you.
- Ruthless- Kill 15 enemies without dying.
- Savior- Kill an enemy who injured a teammate.
- Scrapped- Destroy an enemy Sentry Gun.
- Super Kill- Kill 6 enemies within a short duration.
- Stuck- Stick and burn the enemy with the Thermite or Sticky Grenade.
- Survivor- Kill an enemy while injured.
- Tripple Kil- Kill 3 enemies within a short duration.
- Ultimate Terminator- Activate the Nuclear Bomb.
- Ultra Kill- Kill 8 enemies within a short duration.
- Unstoppable- Awarded for every kill after 30 without dying.
Battle Royale Medals
- Born To Win- Win a Duo or squad match with 0 kills.
- Blindman- Finish a game with less than 10% weapon accuracy.
- Damage Dealer- Deal more than 500 damage in a match.
- Deadshot- Kill 5 or more enemies with headshots.
- Eagle Eye- Kill an enemy further than 75 meters without using a scope.
- Edge Out- Win a game with no more than 4 kills.
- Floater- Swim for more than 500 meters.
- Fully Armed- Equip the highest level Armor and Attachments on weapons.
- Getting Good At This- Win a game with a kill count between 5 and 9.
- Good Arm- Kill more than 2 enemies with a grenade.
- Gun Master- Kill count is over 8.
- I Am Back- Kill more than 4 enemies with a shotgun.
- Kill Thief- Kill 4 or enemies downed by another team.
- Lady Luck- Pickup atleast 5 high rarity items.
- Life Saver- Revive teammates 4 or more times.
- Marathon- Run more than 2000 meters.
- Medic- Recover more than 200 HP.
- Melee Master- Kill four or more enemies with melee weapons.
- Mistakes Were Made- Welcome to the afterlife.
- Optometrist Visit- maintain weapon accuracy lower than 30%.
- Pacifist- Rank in the top 10 with 0 kills.
- Road Rage- Kill more than four enemies with a vehicle.
- Spicy Landing- Die within 120 seconds of landing.
- Sweep The Board- Win a game with more than 10 kills.
- War Reporter- Survive for a long time with no damage, no healing, no revives, and no kills.
- Worm- Stay prone for more than 180 seconds.
Zombies Medals
- Artillery Expert- Have 4 Turrets reach max level in Undead Siege.
- Bad Luck- Have 3 Turrets destroyed in a match in Undead Siege.
- Craftsman- Repair atleast 30 boards in a single match.
- Deep Into the Underground- Complete the Easter Egg mission by repairing the elevator.
- Fight For The Living- Kill more than 20 zombies in a single match.
- Fighter- Kill 10 special zombies in a single match.
- Fancy- Have 4 different Turrets in Undead Siege.
- Frequent Bait- Cumulatively get rescued by teammates 3 times in Undead Siege.
- Helping Hand- Rescue teammates 5 times in a single match in Undead Siege.
- Jubokko Destroyer- Cause the most damage to Jubokko in battle while in a group.
- Killer- Kill 50 normal zombies in a single match.
- Life Saver- Revive teammates at least 3 times in a single match.
- My Back Hurts- Cause the most damage in a group.
- Once Again- Rescue teammates 5 times in a single match in Undead Siege.
- Psionic Perfusion- Get atleast one skill from a Perk-a-cola Machine or Coin dispenser.
- Purifier- Kill more than 50 zombies in a single match.
- Respawn- Die less than 3 times in a single match.
- Samesies- Have 4 of the same Turrets in Undead Siege.
- Savior- Rescue teammates at least once in a single match.
- Scorpion Smasher- Cause the most damage to Abomination in Boss battle while in a group.
- Self Preservation- Get rescued atleast three times by teammates in a single match.
- Wrecker- Eliminate the source of the infection in Undead Siege.
- Zombie Buster- Kill more than 100 zombies in a single match.