Destiny 2 allows you to customize your Guardian in multiple ways. You can choose from a great range of different outfits to look unique and badass on the battlefield. Aside from these, there are plenty of other cosmetic items. However, Emblems are something that a lot of players don’t pay any attention to. But what they don’t realize is that they can help them stand out from the rest on the loading screen. In this guide, we are going to talk about how to get Falling Stars Emblem in Destiny 2.

How to unlock Falling Stars Emblem in Destiny 2

Falling Stars is easily one of the most beautiful-looking Emblems in Destiny 2. It has a lavender-blue theme, and it shines among the others. However, unlike other Emblems that can be unlocked by completing missions or progressing through the battle pass, this one can only be acquired by those with an Amazon Prime account.

After subscribing to Amazon Prime, go to the Popcorn Exotic Bundle page. To claim the reward, you must first link your Bungie account with Amazon Prime. This can be done quickly through the ‘Link account’ button present on the same page. Once done, the bundle will automatically get added to your account. However, it won’t show in the rewards list. Instead, you will need to launch Destiny 2, go to the Tower, and talk to Cryptarch Master Rahool. He will hand over the rewards to you.

It is important to remember that the Falling Stars Emblem isn’t the only item you get as a part of Amazon Prime rewards. Instead, you will get four more items. These include Popcorn Exotic Emote, Barebones SL-19 Exotic Sparrow, Andromeda Gleaming Legendary Hip, and Defiant Projection Legendary Ghost Holo. Furthermore, keep in mind that you only have until April 30, 2023, to claim the rewards. After that, the rewards will expire.