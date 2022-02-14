How to get/farm Stained Mask in Genshin Impact

Stained Mask is an important resource in Genshin Impact that’s used in tons of different applications for Genshin Impact. You can use the resource to level up different Talents for characters like Jean and Xingqiu, or as Ascension Material for characters like Chongyun and Eula. You should farm a huge stockpile of Stained Mask, as it’s commonly used and easily obtained.

You can also use Stained Mask as crafting material to make Ominous Masks. You’ll need Ominous Masks to level up Talents and to use as Ascension Material for higher tiers and levels. You can get and farm Stained Mask in Genshin Impact fairly easily by hunting Hilichurls.

Stained Mask is obtainable by any Hilichurl that’s Level 40 and up. These include all kinds of Hilichurl variants, which include base Hilichurls, Lawalchurls, Mitachurls, Samachurls, and more. These enemies will also drop Damaged Masks, which you can craft into Stained Masks.

For an easy route to farm these materials, you can go to your Monster Guide on the top right of the screen. Go to any Hilichurl variant enemy and hit “Navigate,” and you’ll be led to different spawn locations where you can easily farm Stained Mask. If you’re in dire need of Stained Mask, you can do this daily to earn tons of this material.

Since Hilichurls are very common enemies, you’ll likely gain a surplus of this material naturally, however. Farm diligently if you are out of these materials, since they’re used commonly in Genshin Impact.