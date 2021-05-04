How to get Fiber Mesh in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero is about survival and building things. Players will need to explore and experiment to figure out what they will need to build, and how to do so. The good news is that we have many helpful guides like this to point you in the right direction.

Fiber Mesh is an important resource that you will need to make in the Fabricator after you harvest the component that you need. In this case, that is Creepvine Sample. To harvest Creepvine Sample, you will first need a Survival Knife.

Once the knife has been constructed, you can leave the Pod and head to the left, near where the emergency cache is located. On the way, you will pass tall vines with glowing plants on them. These vines are Creepvines. Swimming up to them and hacking them with the knife will give you some Creepvine Sample, which you can then take to the Fabricator to produce some Fiber Mesh.

How to make a Survival Knife

To make the Survival Knife, players will need the following:

Titanium can be obtained by breaking small limestone outcrops on the floor of the seabed. Limestone outcrops look like bright grey rocks and can be broken by interacting with them, players do not need any special tools to break them. When shattered, Titanium can drop, which players can then pick up by interacting with it. At the start of the game, they can be found all around the Pod.

To get Silicone Rubber, players will need to harvest Creepvine Seed Clusters. Creepvine Seed Cluster is very easy to spot as it is bioluminescent, glowing brightly under the water. it can found growing on large Creepvines in the Kelp Forest. To get to the Kelp Forest, players can exit the pod, and head directly to the left, swimming forward about 200 meters.

The Creepvine Seed Clusters can be harvested without the use of tools just by interacting with them. After harvesting the Creepvine Seed Cluster players can return to the Pod and use the Fabricator to make Silicone Rubber.

Once they have both Titanium and Silicone Rubber, players will be able to make the Survival Knife at the Fabricator.