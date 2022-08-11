You will need to do a lot of searching in Tower of Fantasy if you want to gather the items necessary to cook, buy items, and upgrade your gear. There are many items hidden in the world. Among the various upgrade items you will get is Firecore. This molten red crystal isn’t the easiest item to find, but it is necessary if you want to upgrade your fire elemental weapons. Here is how you can get Firecore in Tower of Fantasy.

How to get Firecore in Tower of Fantasy

Firecore is a crystal item you can find throughout the various regions of the game. You may have come across various crystals already through your explorations. Among the crystals you can find are deep red ones that give off a fiery essence. These will give you Firecore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you spot a crystal like the one in the image above, you will need to break it. This can be done in two ways. First, you can use a fire elemental weapon to destroy it. You should get a fire weapon fairly early in the game. Second, you can use one of the nearby Flame Cores and throw it at the crystal. This will break the crystal with one hit. When the crystal breaks, it will leave behind a few Firecore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also get Firecore from a couple of other methods. If you don’t mind spending some in-game currency, you can purchase Firecore from the weapon menu using Black Gold. You can also get Firecore by completing missions and opening Supply Pods, though it is not a guaranteed reward. When you get your hands on some Firecore, you can use it to upgrade your fire elemental weapons. You will need it when your weapon reaches levels 10, 20, 30, and so on.