There are tons of different materials that you will end up getting as you progress through Tower of Fantasy. Among these items are upgrade materials that are required to enhance your weapons and make them stronger. As you upgrade your weapons, you will have the need for augment materials like Icecore. Icecore is needed so you can augment your frost elemental weapons. Luckily, Icecore is pretty easy to find.

How to get Icecore in Tower of Fantasy

On your journey across the land of Aida, you have probably come across different colored crystals. These crystals are found in all sorts of places like mountains, fields, and even enemy camps. Some of these crystals as an off-white color that cascades a cold mist. These crystals will give you Icecore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Icecore is a smaller crystal that you can get by destroying the frost crystals that you find around the map. To destroy these crystals, you will need an ice elemental weapon. If you don’t have one, you can easily get one from the Special Delivery section of the menu in exchange for Gold and Black Nuclei. When you find these crystals, you will typically find a Frost Core nearby. You can throw these creatures into the crystals to break them as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are having trouble finding these crystals, you can also purchase Icecore from the weapon menu with Black Gold. You can also get them by completing quests or opening Supply Pods. Once you have these crystals, you can use them to augment your ice elemental weapons once they reach levels 10, 20, 30, and so on.