How to get Yungoos Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As players explore the amazing world of Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they’ll soon realize they now have the ability to craft TMs. This offers trainers a bit more flexibility in Pokémon move sets beyond leveling, but also requires specific materials such as Yungoos Fur. If you know where to look, this material is relatively simple to nab — here’s how to get Yungoos Fur.

Where to find Yungoos Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In order to get Yungoos Fur, we first need to find where the Yungoos tend to spawn. This area is close to the Mareep spawn, out the west gate of Mesagoza. Follow the path until you reach the South Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center kiosk, and then move straight south until you reach the cliff edge. The Pokémon Yungoos tends to frequent this area, along the cliff side, but be ready for a battle. Once a Yungoos sees you, they tend to immediately run in to begin a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yungoos are a normal-type Pokémon, and shouldn’t pose too much of a threat to players. They are more typically found in caves across the bottom left and bottom right regions of Paldea, but players will typically come across those spawns later in the game. The quickest way to Yungoos Fur is within Area Two of South Province, although those needing it in late game could prefer a cave system.

To harvest the Yungoos Fur, players will need to either defeat or capture wild Yungoos Pokémon. Capturing Yungoos Pokémon offers players a higher amount of the resource, offering two of a material rather than the standard one. Alternatively, players can opt to use the Let’s Go! system in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to have their Pokémon automatically defeat Yungoos, although with the spawn density, this tactic may not work the best for this TM material.