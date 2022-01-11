How to get Forsaken Ciphers in Destiny 2, and what they do

With the launch of the 30th Anniversary event within Destiny 2 players received a multitude of new and exciting things to play with. Some of the new things, such as Forsaken Ciphers, are a little less obvious to acquire though. That said, getting Forsaken Ciphers and using them is actually a very easy process and a great way for guardians to get some exotic weapons that they may have been working towards already.

How to get Forsaken Ciphers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting Forsaken Ciphers is a pretty straightforward task as it only requires a short trip to the Tower. When you load into the Tower Courtyard make your way over to where you normally find the Vaults and you should see a golden statue addition to the wall of Vaults. When you open the Monument of Lost Lights, you will be greeted with three Forsaken Ciphers for you to claim and use. These ciphers can only be claimed once, so if you don’t see them check your inventory to see if you already have them. Do note that you must own the Destiny 2: Forsaken expansion to be eligible to get Forsaken Ciphers.

Where to use them and what to buy

Once you get your Forsaken Ciphers you can use them at the Monument of Lost Lights in the Forsaken collection of exotics. Here are all the exotics you can claim with your Forsaken Ciphers.

Ace of Spades

The Last Word

Le Monarque

Jotunn

Izanagi’s Burden

Thorn

Lumina

Truth

Bad JuJu

Anarchy

Tarrabah

Always on Time (Sparrow)

Ascendent Shards (Material)

Of these exotics, there are a few that you should prioritize. We recommend picking up Izanagi’s Burden, Ace of Spades, and Anarchy. If you have every Forsaken exotic already, then you can use all of the ciphers on Ascendant Shards.