Frocium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a valuable material you want to bring to your village’s smithy. There, they can transform the material into a handful of unique pieces of weapons or armor, depending on what you want to create. Finding it can be a bit tricky. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Frocium in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Frocium

You will want to explore the Frost Islands region when attempting to find Frocium. You won’t be able to find it in any of the Low Rank or High Rank locations. Instead, Frocium drops when you’re playing through the Master Rank Frost Island region, which is available in Sunbreak. These are all of the upper locations you can find Frocium.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first map details all of the uncommon ore locations. We’ve had better luck finding Frocium at these deposits, but there’s also a chance you can find them at the common ones, but more often than not, you will find Eltalite Ore.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although there are fewer uncommon ore deposits, those will be your best bet. To increase your chances of finding Frocium, check out the underground locations. Only a handful of deposits are hiding away, but it doesn’t hurt to add to your chances.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When it comes to the uncommon areas, you want to strictly stick to the northern cave, which has three outcrop nodes. There are not as many common mining outcrop deposits in the caves as there are outside, and they primarily stick to the north. You’re better off ignoring the single deposit to the south.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There more monster hunts you accept in the Frost Islands, the more opportunities you have to find Frocium.