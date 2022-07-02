The hunt for Frozen Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is important if you want to supply your smithy with materials. You’ll need them if you’re going to enhance your armor or improve your weapons for any upcoming Master Rank monster you plan to face. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Frozen Stiffbones in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Frozen Stiffbones

The best location for you to find Frozen Stiffbones is by seeking them out in the Frozen Islands. You will gain access to this area fairly early in the Sunbreak expansion, giving you the chance to explore the area on Master Rank. Additionally, you’ll have the opportunity to acquire more resources by undergoing an expedition rather than attempting to take on any of the monsters for a hunt.

Related: Where to find Prized Mushrooms in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Frost Islands

These are all locations where you can harvest Frozen Stiffbones in the Frost Islands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bones are scattered all over the region. You’ll want to bring a Palamute with you to make it across this entire landscape in a decent time. You can sweep by the one closest to the camp and then make your way north, to the pools between areas seven and eight, before taking a left and grabbing the one by nine.

You may want to explore having your buddies perform missions through this region to pick it up, depending on how much you need. You can acquire a decent amount by yourself, but if getting these materials is not too pressing, having your buddies take care of them is a good idea.