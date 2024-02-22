How to Get Gears in Pacific Drive

Recommended Videos

As players explore the Olympic Exclusion Zone in Pacific Drive, they’ll require several resources and craftable materials to keep their car on the road and build the items they need to progress. The trouble is that some of these resources, such as Gears, are hard to come by.

The world of Pacific Drive is no joke. The Olympic Exclusion Zone is packed with dangerous anomalies and sentient creatures for players to encounter, some of which pose a very real threat. However, players must explore because they need scrap parts and resources to survive and escape. The problem is that not every resource is easy to track down. Gears are one that we struggled with early on, and we’re certain most other players will, too, if they don’t have a helping hand.

How to Get Gears for Crafting in Pacific Drive

To get Gears in Pacific Drive, players must scavenge Scrap Metal and use it to craft Gears. Three pieces of Scrap Metal can be crafted into one Gear in the workbench in the back of their car or back at the garage.

Gears are a vital component in crafting the Impact Hammer. This is an essential item players will use to smash casings and locks to get other resources they may need for their journey such as Plasma. It takes a while to charge up, but once it has, it’ll make short work of anything players put in front of it.

Where to Find Scrap Metal in Pacific Drive

To get Scrap Metal in Pacific Drive, players need to use the Scrapper to cut up car parts and other machinery into their base resources. Once the parts have been ground down and destroyed, players can pick up all the components they consist of from the floor where they drop.

We collected a lot of Scrap Metal within the first hour and mission in the game. This allowed us to craft all the Gears we needed along the way. Still, it’s important for players to cut down any machinery and cars they see if they have the time.

The extra resources will pay off in the long run when they need to make a few repairs or build specific items and don’t want to go out on a Scrap Metal run. We recommend taking the early game slowly and cutting up everything the player encounters so the late game can go a little faster.