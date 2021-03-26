How to get Giant Wirebugs in Monster Hunter Rise

Wirebugs are a new concept in the Monster Hunter franchise introduced in Monster Hunter Rise. There are the standard wirebugs you’ll be using to increase your mobility in combat, and then there are Giant Wirebugs you can use to make it easier to reach certain levels of a map.

You can receive Giant Wirebugs by speaking to a member of the village, Senior Hunter Hanenaga. You can find them to the right of the Buddy Plaza. Speak with them, and a brief dialogue will happen. Hanenaga will offer the Giant Wirebugs to you for free with no added cost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you want to use a Giant Wirebug, you need to find Jewel Lillies. These will be blue flowers with small blue particles pointed away from them indicating where you can place the Giant Wirebugs. You can return to these locations to consistently use them whenever visiting a region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can visit Hanenaga whenever you need to ask for more Giant Wirebugs. When we first spoke with him, he gave us 11, and then we received six after that. Hanenaga does have a delivery mission that rewards you Giant Wirebugs, so he wants you to help him out after the initial free ones.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.