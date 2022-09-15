How to get God Human fighting style in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is a fun game in which you play as a pirate and eat magical fruit that grants you special powers. It’s one of the most played games on the platform and is often updated by the developers with new and exciting content. That is the case with the latest 17.3 update, in which the devs have introduced a new fighting style. It’s not-so-humbly called God Human and belongs to the advanced fighting styles category in Blox Fruits. This guide will examine how to get this new fighting style in the Roblox game, Blox Fruits.

What are the requirements to obtain God Human fighting style in Blox Fruits?

To be able to ascend to near-godhood in Blox Fruits, you will first need to level up all other fighting styles. The requirement to do that is to get them to a minimum of 500 Mastery. Then, once you’ve done that, you will have to visit the Ancient Monk who resides on the Floating Turtle island and learn the new fighting style.

Which are the fighting styles that you have to learn?

To start your journey towards the God Human fighting style, you will first need to master all other fighting styles with a minimum of 500 Mastery. To make it easier to keep track of all the other styles that you have to master, we have prepared a list of all prerequisite fighting styles:

Darkstep fighting style

Fishman fighting style

Electric fighting style

Superhuman fighting style

Deathstep fighting style

Dragon Claw fighting style

Dragon Talon fighting style

Electric Claw fighting style

Sharkman fighting style

Where to find the Ancient Monk?

With the hard part done and all the fighting styles mastered, now is the time to embark on a journey to find the Ancient Monk. He can be found on the Floating Turtle island, so make sure to head there first. Once there, lead to the end of the island and look for a large tree. The Ancient Monk can be found inside of it.

Learning the God Human fighting style from the Ancient Monk

The Ancient Monk will teach you the style, but first, you have to gather certain materials. He will give you a list of stuff to find for him, which will be the next part of your quest. Therefore, to learn the God Human fighting style, you will need to get:

20 Fish Tails: You can get these by looting Fishmen in Underwater City or Fishman Captain on Floating Turtle island.

You can get these by looting Fishmen in Underwater City or Fishman Captain on Floating Turtle island. 20 Magma Core: You can get these by looting any mobs in Magma Village or Hot & Cold.

You can get these by looting any mobs in Magma Village or Hot & Cold. 10 Dragon Scales: You can get these by defeating Dragon Crew Archers and Warriors on Hydra Island.

You can get these by defeating Dragon Crew Archers and Warriors on Hydra Island. 10 Mystic Droplets: You can get these from any enemies on Forgotten Island.

After gathering all the needed materials, return to the Ancient Monk on Floating Turtle island. Hand over the materials, and he will also ask for a fee of 5.000.000 Beli and 5000 Fragments. Pay up for his tuition, and he will finally teach you the God Human fighting style that you can now use to wreck all enemies.