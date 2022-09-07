How to get gold in Roblox Skyblock

Roblox Skyblock is a game in which players can build their own islands while exploring a vast world and adventuring in it. When you play on your islands, you can build farms with plenty of animals, then sell items to earn money. Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, you can pick up your weapons and slay monsters and bosses for fat loot. At the end of the day, it is up to you what you enjoy the most. But, Roblox Skyblock gets updates almost every week, so everything can be easier with gold. With the help of our guide, you can find more gold to use for your Roblox Skyblock experience.

How to get gold quickly in Roblox Skyblock

One of the most popular methods to get gold in Roblox Skyblock is to visit the Slime Island to farm slimes for resources, gold, and, most importantly, Buffalkor Key. From there, you would visit the portal to go and farm Buffalkors, which are tough mobs that can drop a lot of gold once you manage to kill them.

To do this method, you will first want to craft a sword by spending 20 Wood. If you have a better weapon already, take it instead. Head to the large purple portal located on your island and visit the vendors there. You used to have to pay 200 Coins to get a Slime Key, but with the more recent updates, that fee no longer applies. That means that you can freely go visit the slimes. So just hop right through the Slime Island portal.

Once there, you want to start killing slimes with the goal of obtaining the Buffalkor Key. This key is to be able to unlock the portal to Buffalkor Island. On this island, you can find ore to farm and sometimes even gold veins that will net you even more gold. The more regular ore you mine, the bigger the chance it respawns as gold.

If your weapons are up to par, you can try killing Buffalkors too, but bear in mind that these mobs have a lot of health, which means that they will take a long time to kill, so it might be more worth it to farm ore instead. And with this easy method of farming, you can accrue a lot of gold if you’re persistent.