How to get Gold in the Gone with the Wind Drag Race mission in Gran Turismo 7

The first two Drag Race missions in Gran Turismo 7 — Rolling Stone Acceleration Battle 1, and Moby Dick Acceleration Battle 2 — are pretty easy. Just choose your highest bhp car and you’ll probably win. In the third Drag Race however, Gone with the Wind Acceleration Battle 3, high bhp alone isn’t going to be enough. You won’t need the best drag car in GT7 to get Gold here, but you will need a good one.

To get Gold in the Gone with the Wind Drag Race mission, we used an R32 GT-R V-spec II ‘94 with full weight reduction and enough power upgrades to bring it to 670 bhp. Even more importantly, we installed a Nitro System and Racing: Soft tires. It also had an Anti-Lag System, Racing Brake Pads, Racing Brake Kit, Racing Clutch and Flywheel, Torque-Vectoring Center Differential, and Fully Customisable Racing Transmission, although we doubt any of those made a huge amount of difference. Drag racing is almost entirely about power. The end result was a car that weighed 1,200 kg, had 670 bhp, and 727.85 PP, so you’ll need something with similar stats (or better) for this mission. You should also go into your Car Settings and set your Nitro’s Output Adjustment to Max.

GT7’s default controls make drag racing pretty much impossible on a controller so, if you’re using one, go to the GT Menu, select Options, then under the Controllers tab, change the Nitro/Overtake button to L1. This way you’ll be able to use Nitro and shift gear up at the same time.

In the race itself, it’s well worth having your Display Settings set to Display All, so that you can better time your start and your gear shifts. The best time to shift up and to use nitro will depend on your car, but generally speaking, if you do either too soon, your car is likely to wheelspin out of control. With our car and set up, it worked best to shift up to 2nd gear almost immediately, then shift up again each time the kPa meter was at 1.5, but with other cars it may work better to shift up just before the rpm meter fills up and starts flashing. We also found that activating nitro just after shifting up to 3rd gear, and holding it down for the rest of the race, worked best.