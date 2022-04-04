How to get Gravity Stone Fan (Heavy Meteorite Fragments) in Elden Ring

Consumable items may be the answer for Elden Ring players who want a little magic in their back pocket without diving headfirst into a spell caster class. Throughout the world of Elden Ring, players will find a whole inventory full of doodads and whatnot that will more likely still sit in said inventory, but that’s a shame since there are many useful defensive, offensive, and bugging items just collecting digital dust.

One such consumable item is the Gravity Stone Fan (formally Heavy Meteorite Fragments,) which rains down a triangularly expanding gravity shock wave that will wipe out most foot soldiers’ health in a single strike. Of course, each Gravity Stone Fan can only be used once and its effect is similar to the Gravity Sorcery class. The Gravity Stone Fan also scales off Strength and Intelligence and has a 13 FP cost for each one used.

The Gravity Stone Fan can be found in the Sellia Crystal Tunnel, which is accessible in the early game by a trap teleporting chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins. The Gravity Stones can also be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant at the Ainsel River and the Twin Maiden Husks if they have been given the Gravity Stone Peddler’s Bell Bearing. As of now, there’s no known way to craft the Gravity Stone Fan.