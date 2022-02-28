How to get Greenshine in Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West boasts a huge world that players will be able to explore in their journey. Throughout the game, players will be using different items, weapons, gears and resources to progress. One of the rarer resources that players will come across is Greenshine, a shiny green mineral that is used for upgrading weapons.

How to get Greenshine

Greenshine might not be as rare as you think, and it can possibly be found anywhere on the map, so always lookout for it. Although the very bright green color of the Greenshine is hard to miss. Suppose you are planning to farm Greenshine and looking for a good spot, head towards a pond or lake.

Even though Greenshine can be found anywhere, Sunken Caverns are arguably the best place to farm it. However, you’ll only get access to the location after completing the Sea of Sands quest and obtaining the Diving Mask. Sunken Caverns can be found in every region and are generally hidden behind Metal Flowers. These Caverns will be denoted by question marks on the map until you fully explore them. Furthermore, the quality and quantity of Greenshine you’ll find here will be better than anywhere else. That said, navigating through these caves can be tricky, so come prepared.