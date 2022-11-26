Heracross Claws are just one of the many materials that you can find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This material, like many others in the games, is used to make TMs at TM Machines around the map so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Of course, if you want to get your hands on this material, you need to track down Heracross first. This guide will show you how to get Heracross Claws in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Heracross in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Heracross is just one of the many pokémon from previous titles in the series that makes an appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Similar to other hard-to-find pokémon, Heracross is only found in a few places around the Paldea region so you may end up searching for a little while before finding them. When you do find this pokémon, it won’t be until pretty late in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Heracross’ habitat data, you can only find this pokémon in two areas around the map; the forest north of Casseroya Lake and North Province Area One. Once you reach either of these areas, Heracross is a fairly common sight. You are more commonly going to find Heracross near trees than anywhere else in an area, so make sure to check all of the trees in the area.

Related: How to get Fomantis Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with other pokémon materials, if you want to get Heracross Claws, you will need to battle Heracross in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a Heracross, you will get up to three Heracross Claws added to your materials pouch. You can use this material to make TM053 Smart Strike, and TM134 Reversal as long as you have the other ingredients required to make them.