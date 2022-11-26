The Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is filled with ingredients and materials that you can gather and use for crafting. The materials you gather are mostly used to make TMs so that you can teach your pokémon additional moves. Fomantis Leaves is just one of the many materials you will find throughout your journey and they come from the sickle grass pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Fomantis Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Fomantis in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fomantis is one of the many returning pokémon from previous titles that makes an appearance in Scarlet and Violet. This grass-type pokémon is found in very few areas around the map and isn’t the easiest pokémon to locate. Fomantis’ size makes them easy to miss as you are exploring the map. They can, however, be found pretty early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you take a look at Fomantis’ habitat map, you can see that they can be found around South Province Area One. You won’t see these pokémon frequently and there are other locations where you can find them. One of the areas where Fomantis is more commonly found is the forest to the north of Casseroya Lake. Here, you can find both Fomantis and Lurantis roaming about.

Obtaining Fomantis Leaf is as simple as battling Fomantis and Lurantis in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of these two pokémon, you will get Fomantis Leaves added to your inventory. You can find this material in the materials section of your backpack. You can use Fomantis Leaves to make TM105 X-Scissor and TM137 Grassy Terrain.