How to get hidden Written Out of the Script achievement in Goose Goose Duck

Goose Goose Duck is the new Among Us, but with more exciting things. One such cool addition are the achievements, and one of these is Written Out of the Script. It’s a hidden achievement, meaning you must discover its objective first to complete it. This guide will help you get the hidden Written Out of the Script achievement in Goose Goose Duck.

What is Written Out of the Script achievement objective

As mentioned above, the game does not tell you the objective for this achievement. You must get sucked out of the ship and get killed as a goose to get this achievement. However, it’s seemingly impossible to get sucked out of the ship on your own, but there is a way around that, and here is how you can do it.

How to complete Written Out of the Script achievement

To achieve Written Out of the Script, you need help from a duck that can go through vents. Remember, you can only get this achievement in the SS Mothergoose map. Once any of your friends have that role in SS Mothergoose, they need to follow the steps below to get you the achievement.

Go to Security Terminal and active Door Sabotage.

Head to the Cargo Bay in Storage.

Wait for your goose friend to come and lock them up.

Now use the vents to go to the Bridge.

Use the glowing yellow lever to open the space cargo door.

This will pull your friend out of the ship, and they will get the Written Out of the Script achievement.

The above method requires help from other players, but if you want to achieve it without any help, the best bet is to stay inside the Cargo Bay room. Once you are there, keep yourself safe from the Duck(s) and wait for them to open the door to space.