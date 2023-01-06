How to earn Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck

Earning Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck is useful for purchasing many things, including new cosmetics and pets. Purchasing pets can grant you in-game bonuses and help you earn rewards, making them extremely useful. There are several methods to earn Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck, and this guide will cover them all.

Method – 1: Daily Rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Believe it or not, this is hands down the best method to get Gold Coins in Goose Goose Duck. You need to click on the daily log-in rewards on the right-hand side of your screen to open the menu. In the menu, click on the reward you can claim. Log into the game daily and reach certain days when you will earn Gold Coins.

Method – 2: Completing Achievements

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goose Goose Duck features 163 Achievements to complete, and each rewards you with in-game goodies. You can check for the ones that reward you with Gold Coins and start grinding in the game to complete those to claim Gold Coins. Combining this method with Daily Rewards will help you earn plenty of Gold Coins that you can use for purchasing cosmetic items or pets.

Method – 3: Using Claw Machines

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are five different Claw Machines that you can use to get Gold Coins. To use any of these machines, you need to get their respective Token and unlock them using Gold, except for the basic one. If you can’t find these machines, start a Hangout match on the Lounge map and head northeast in the area until you find these machines. Once you spot them, use any of them and claim free Gold Coins.

Method – 4: Purchasing Gold Coins

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can purchase Gold Coins if you don’t want to grind and wait to get them. To do that, head to the steam store for the game and purchase any bundle with free Gold Coins. You can also go to the Collection menu and click on the ‘+’ button beside Gold Coins to purchase them.