All roles to play in Goose Goose Duck

If you have been playing Among Us but feel there are not nearly enough birds, we have the game for you. Goose Goose Duck takes the Crewmates and Impostors and replaces them with Geese and Ducks. While this game may share a lot in common with Among Us, there are a ton of different roles you can be randomly selected as in each game. Here are all of the roles in Goose Goose Duck.

Basic roles

Ducks – These players are essentially the Impostors. They need to secretively kill all of the Geese to win the game.

Goose – These players are essentially Crewmates. They will need to work together to vote out the Ducks or complete all their tasks to win the game.

Special roles