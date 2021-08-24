All roles to play in Goose Goose Duck
Don’t let these roles ruffle your feathers.
If you have been playing Among Us but feel there are not nearly enough birds, we have the game for you. Goose Goose Duck takes the Crewmates and Impostors and replaces them with Geese and Ducks. While this game may share a lot in common with Among Us, there are a ton of different roles you can be randomly selected as in each game. Here are all of the roles in Goose Goose Duck.
Basic roles
- Ducks – These players are essentially the Impostors. They need to secretively kill all of the Geese to win the game.
- Goose – These players are essentially Crewmates. They will need to work together to vote out the Ducks or complete all their tasks to win the game.
Special roles
- Assassin Duck – If you guess a role correctly, you will kill a player in a meeting. You die if you are wrong.
- Birdwatcher Goose – Can see through walls but has limited regular vision.
- Canadian Goose – If someone kills you, they will automatically self-report your body.
- Cannibal Duck – You can eat a corpse once per game to hide a body.
- Detective Goose – You can investigate a player once per game to see if they have killed anyone.
- Dodo – You win if you are voted out, so try to act suspiciously.
- Falcon – Always automatically skips voting. You win by being the last one alive and can only lose by Ducks pulling off a sabotage or Geese completing all tasks if you are still alive.
- Gravy Goose – Completing tasks will increase your bounty, survive to prevent whoever kills you from getting your currency.
- Lover Goose/Duck – If you and your lover are the last ones alive, you both win.
- Mechanic Goose – Can use vents.
- Medium Goose – Can detect how many ghosts are present at any time.
- Mimic Goose – Ducks see you as another duck.
- Morphling Duck – You can disguise yourself as others.
- Pigeon – Transmit a disease to all players before a meeting is called to win.
- Professional Duck – You cannot report corpses, and Geese can not see your kills. They will automatically report them if they get close.
- Sherrif Goose – You can kill anyone, but if you kill a Goose, you die.
- Silencer Duck – You can mute a player from saying anything during meetings.
- Snoop Goose – Can hide in nooks and crannies.
- Spy Duck – If you are the only one to vote for a player in a meeting, you will learn their role.
- Technician Goose – Can approximately detect where sabotages are called in.
- Vigilante Goose – Can kill one player without consequences.
- Vulture – Your only objective is to eat the corpse of a murdered Goose.