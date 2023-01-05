Full Goose Goose Duck Achievements list – Every Achievement in Goose Goose Duck
These avians can do a lot.
If you are playing Goose Goose Duck, doing anything outside of your main objectives to win the match is likely not the first thing to pop into your mind. That being said, the game has an extensive list of achievements that are tied toward main gameplay that you can complete for some small added bonuses on top of the ability to say you did that. Here is the full list of achievements in Goose Goose Duck and how to earn them.
All achievements in Goose Goose Duck
There are currently a total of 38 achievements in Goose Goose Duck.
- Win a Game – Win a match
- The Winner’s Circle – Win 5 games
- Welcome to the Gaggle – Complete 1 game
- Novice Goose – Complete 10 games
- A New Hobby – Complete 100 games
- Abduckted – Complete 1,000 games
- Goosetacular – Complete 5,000 games
- Task Turtle – Complete 10 tasks
- Task Rabbit – Complete 50 tasks
- Task Fox – Complete 500 tasks
- Task Eagle – Complete 5,000 tasks
- Task Cheetah – Complete 25,000 tasks
- Duck – Kill 1 Goose
- Murderous! – Kill 10 Geese
- Duck of Death – Kill 75 Geese
- Duck undertaker – Kill 500 Geese
- The Professional – Kill 2,500 Geese
- Sabotage – Sabotage as a Duck
- That was Interntional – Sabotage 10 times
- I’ve Done this Before – Sabotage 100 times
- Thrive on Chaos – Sabotage 750 times
- Duck Terrorist – Sabotage 2,500 times
- So much Winning – Win 75 games
- Tired of Winning – Win 500 games
- Chicken Dinner – Win 2,500 games
- Hello? – Use the intercom 3 times
- Is it me, – Use the intercom 10 times
- You’re looking for? – Use the intercom 100 times
- I can see it in your eyes. – Use the intercom 750 times
- I can see it in your smile. – Use the intercom 3,500 times
Secret achievements
- The Cleanup Crew – Sort waste or eject garbage 500 times
- Warp 9 Engaged – Call Warp 9
- A Day at the Spa – Test how water 250 times
- R-ejected – Get ejected 100 times into space
- Dapper – Only have the diamond ring in the trash ejection
- I’m Going to Burn this Place – Fail to scan your ID card in one game over 10 times
- We need more Lemon Pledge – Clean manifolds or disinfect showers 500 times
- Written Out of the Script – Get sucked out of the ship