Full Goose Goose Duck Achievements list – Every Achievement in Goose Goose Duck

If you are playing Goose Goose Duck, doing anything outside of your main objectives to win the match is likely not the first thing to pop into your mind. That being said, the game has an extensive list of achievements that are tied toward main gameplay that you can complete for some small added bonuses on top of the ability to say you did that. Here is the full list of achievements in Goose Goose Duck and how to earn them.

Related: How to play the Street Urchin role in Goose Goose Duck

All achievements in Goose Goose Duck

There are currently a total of 38 achievements in Goose Goose Duck.

Win a Game – Win a match

The Winner’s Circle – Win 5 games

Welcome to the Gaggle – Complete 1 game

Novice Goose – Complete 10 games

A New Hobby – Complete 100 games

Abduckted – Complete 1,000 games

Goosetacular – Complete 5,000 games

Task Turtle – Complete 10 tasks

Task Rabbit – Complete 50 tasks

Task Fox – Complete 500 tasks

Task Eagle – Complete 5,000 tasks

Task Cheetah – Complete 25,000 tasks

Duck – Kill 1 Goose

Murderous! – Kill 10 Geese

Duck of Death – Kill 75 Geese

Duck undertaker – Kill 500 Geese

The Professional – Kill 2,500 Geese

Sabotage – Sabotage as a Duck

That was Interntional – Sabotage 10 times

I’ve Done this Before – Sabotage 100 times

Thrive on Chaos – Sabotage 750 times

Duck Terrorist – Sabotage 2,500 times

So much Winning – Win 75 games

Tired of Winning – Win 500 games

Chicken Dinner – Win 2,500 games

Hello? – Use the intercom 3 times

Is it me, – Use the intercom 10 times

You’re looking for? – Use the intercom 100 times

I can see it in your eyes. – Use the intercom 750 times

I can see it in your smile. – Use the intercom 3,500 times

Secret achievements