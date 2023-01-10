Is Goose Goose Duck down? How to check Goose Goose Duck server status

Goose Goose Duck is a fun social deduction game that will have you constantly jumping in with friends to figure out who among you are the evil Ducks looking to take all of the Geese down. However, if the game’s servers are down for maintenance or something else is going on, you may be forced to wait on the developers to get things running right again. Here is how to know if Goose Goose Duck’s servers are down.

How to see if Goose Goose Duck’s servers are down

Your first stop to check Goose Goose Duck’s server status should be the game’s official Twitter page. The social team is pretty good at staying on top of updates for the servers and will explain if the game should see an extended server outage or not. The team is also pretty good at responding to what people have to say, so if you have any questions during this time, you can reach out and ask for an update or something else.

Unfortunately, as of January 10, Goose Goose Duck has been inaccessible for a couple of days while the developers fight off a cyber attack they recently experienced. The game is expected to go live again on Wednesday, January 11, at 4 PM CT. You should check the Twitter page for any updates leading up to that point.

SERVER SHUTDOWN FOR MAINTENANCE

We are temporarily shutting down the game for maintenance. We'll explain in more depth later, but we've been undergoing attacks for days. We will update when we are back online. Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/DfVdBF1Irn — Goose Goose Duck (@ggd_game) January 9, 2023

Outside of the Twitter page, you can also check the Steam News Hub for the game to see anything they have recently posted, although this is usually the same info that you will see on Twitter.

Unfortunately, those are the only reliable places to check how the servers are looking for Goose Goose Duck as of this writing. As the game continues to have success and grow, more sources for this information can potentially come out, including Downdetector, but at the moment, the only page they have is for Untitled Goose Game, a totally different game.

When the game is back up, you can go back to fooling your friends and lying to their faces as you stab them in the back. In the meantime, study up on playing other roles like the Pelican so you can develop a plan when playing.