Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you gather will be used to make TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Gible Scales are just one of the many materials that you can find throughout the games and they come from the land shark pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Gible Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Gible in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each evolution line in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you can get from it. Just like how you can get Shellos Mucus from Shellos and Gastrodon, you can get Gible Scales from Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp. Of course, you will need to track these pokémon down first. This is easier said than done since Gible doesn’t spawn in very many locations around the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As shown in Gible’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in very few places around the map. Gible and their evolved forms like to spawn in caves and are rarely ever seen above outside. Because of this, you will want to go searching through any of the caves you find throughout South Province Area Six, West Province Area One, and West Province Area Two. Luckily, you can also find Gabite in these areas.

If you want to get your hands on some Gible Scales, you will need to battle Gible, Gabite, and Garchomp in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch one of these pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Gible Scales added to your inventory. You will also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against these pokémon. Gible Scales are a necessary material to make TM078 Dragon Claw, TM088 Sword Dance, and TM100 Dragon Dance.