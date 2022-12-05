How to get Shellos Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a lot of different materials and ingredients for you to find and collect as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Shellos Mucus is just one of the many materials that exist in the games and, like other materials, is used to make TMs at TM Machines so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Of course, if you want to get this material, you will need to track Shellos down first. This guide will show you how to get Shellow Mucus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Shellos in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Shellos is one of the many pokémon from previous games in the series that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. This pokémon comes in two different forms with one of them being blue and the other being pink. The location in which you find Shellos is what determines the pokémon’s color. Luckily, Shellos is pretty easy to find and shouldn’t take you long to track down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the habitat data for Shellos will show you one location where this pokémon can be found, there are actually a few locations where Shellos spawns. Shellos like to spawn on the beach and can appear in West Province Area Two, South Province Area Five, and South Province Area Six. If you want to get your hands on a Blue Shellos, you will want to go to the east coast and you will want to head west if you want a Pink Shellos.

Related: How to get Pachirisu Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can get Shellos Mucus from battling wild Shellos and Gastrodon. Each time you defeat or catch either of the two pokémon, you will get up to three Shellos Mucus added to the materials pouch of your backpack. You will also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid battles against the two pokémon. Shellos Mucus is a necessary material to craft TM050 Rain Dance and TM133 Earth Power.