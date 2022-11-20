How to get Houndour Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ingredients and materials can be found all over the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. As you explore the region, you will collect these materials and use many of them to craft TMs so you can teach your pokémon new moves. Houndour Fangs are one of the earliest materials that you can get in the game and they come from the dark puppy pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Houndour Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Houndour Fang location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you make your way across the Paldea region, you will encounter many familiar pokémon from previous titles with Houndour being one of them. This pokémon isn’t difficult to locate and isn’t afraid of being approached. Houndour is actually one of the earliest pokémon you can find in the game and it all starts when you fall down a cliff.

Houndour can first be spotted in the cave that you enter after falling down a massive cliff near your home at the start of the game. If you look at Houndour’s habitat information, you can see that it spawns in this cave and also around South Province Area Four which can be accessed after completing the tutorial. You will mainly find this pokémon at night with very rare appearances happening during the day.

Just like with other pokémon, you will need to battle Houndour in the wild to get Houndour Fangs. You can also get the fangs from Houndoom later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture Houndour, you will get up to three fangs to add to your ever-growing collection of materials. These fangs can be used at TM Machines to make TMs if you have unlocked recipes that require the material.