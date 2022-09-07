How to get Indigonium in Slime Rancher

In the world of Slime Rancher, players are left with one overarching goal: to establish a thriving Ranch. There are a couple of steps that need to be taken for this goal to be realized, such as gathering an assortment of little creatures found across the map called Slimes. Ranchers can then use then breed different types of Slimes together and feed them to produce an assortment of Slime plorts that can be sold for a profit.

In addition to all of the work that goes into breeding and nurturing Slimes, players can also take a step back and focus on things as trivial as decorating their Ranch. To do so, players will need to gather different materials and take them back to the Fabricate Gadget at The Lab for building. One resource that will be needed to make some of these decorations is called Indigonium.

What you need to get Indigonium

To get this resource, players will need to first gain access to The Lab, which is an expansion of The Ranch containing Slime Science technology. Once this area is unlocked, head over to the Fabricate Gadget to craft the Novice or Advanced Drill that is required to mine Indigonium.

The Novice Drill will be easier to build, as it requires 10 Pink plorts, six Rock plorts, and three Rad plorts. While the Advanced Drill needs more materials for crafting, 20 Pink plorts, 12 Rock plorts, and six Rad plorts, it has a higher chance to gather rare resources and lasts for three cycles compared to the former’s one cycle.

After building one of these Drills, travel to the Indigo Quarry area and place the Drill down on the ground to start mining Indigonium. It may take a while to collect this resource, so continue about your business at The Ranch and return in a bit to collect.

What to build with Indigonium

As previously mentioned, resources such as Indigonium can be pretty useful for crafting items around The Ranch. Players can use Indigonium to build all sorts of things, including Slime bait, teleporters, decorations, and Curios. Here’s the full list of objects that can be crafted using Indigonium.