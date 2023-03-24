How to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake

The original Resident Evil 4 had a few weapons that would grant you infinite ammo if you knew how to get them. We’re happy to report that the same is true in Resident Evil 4 remake, but you’ve got to put in a lot of work to reach the point where bullets are meaningless to you. This guide explains how to get infinite ammo in the game, so you can obliterate everything that comes your way.

How do you get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are four ways to get infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake. We’ve outlined all of these below so you can track which one you’re closest to achieving and work toward it as fast as possible.

How to get the Infinite Rocket Launcher

The Infinite Rocket Launcher is exactly what it sounds like. A version of the base game’s Rocket Launcher with infinite ammo. To get it, you need to first finish a full playthrough of Resident Evil 4 remake. Then, start a New Game Plus file, and you can buy it for 2 million Pesetas.

How to get the Infinite Handcannon

The Infinite Handcannon is a handgun that deals an immense amount of damage, and this version has infinite ammo for you to plow through. To unlock it, you need to finish Resident Evil 4 remake on Professional difficult with an A Rank without using any bonus weapons from previous completions. Then, you can buy the weapon upgrade that will convert your Handcannon into the Infinite Handcannon.

How to get the Infinite Chicago Sweeper

The Infinite Chicago Sweeper is an SMG with infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake that’s well worth pursuing. To get it, you’ll need to complete Resident Evil 4 remake on Professional difficulty with an A rank. Then, you can purchase an upgrade from the Merchant that will change the Chigaco Sweeper from a generic SMG into this beast of a weapon with infinite ammo.

How to get the Primal Knife

The Primal Knife is a melee weapon that replaces Leon’s knife and has no durability, meaning it’ll never break. This is great for parrying every enemy. To get it, you need to destroy all 16 Clockwork Castellans across all save files. Then, you can buy the Primal Knife in the extra content menu for 1,000 CP.