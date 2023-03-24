How to parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake requires fast reflexes and cunning tactics to survive the hordes of enemies that players encounter. One of the essential skills to master in Resident Evil 4 is the art of parrying, which can be the difference between life and death in a tough battle. Parrying involves deflecting an enemy’s attack and creating an opening for a counterattack. This guide will teach you how to parry like a pro in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake parrying guide

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tips and control to perform parry in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The first thing you need to understand about parrying in Resident Evil 4 Remake is that it’s all about timing. You need to wait until the last possible moment before an enemy attacks you before you attempt to parry. Though keeping your eyes on the Spanish dead walker before you is safer, make sure you peep for a prompt button next to the knife icon on the lower right occasionally. Don’t get excited, though — if you try to parry too early, you’ll leave yourself open to a counterattack. When the time is right, press L1, LB, or Space to parry your enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best weapons to parry with in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Certain weapons in Resident Evil 4 Remake are better suited for parrying than others. For example, the knife and the shotgun are both excellent parrying tools. The knife is fast and can deflect an enemy’s attack, but the shotgun has a wide spread that can take out multiple enemies simultaneously. In addition, melee attacks are a vital part of parrying in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You can use melee attacks to stagger enemies, allowing you to parry and counterattack. Be sure to experiment with different melee attacks to find the ones that work best.

We can never overstate the importance of knowing when to retreat. Parrying can be an effective way to take down enemies, but it’s not foolproof. If you find yourself overwhelmed, it’s better to retreat and regroup than to risk taking unnecessary damage.