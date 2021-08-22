How to get into Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha

Before Call of Duty: Vanguard officially releases, players will have the chance to enter an Alpha build of the game to test out the upcoming multiplayer mode, Champion Hill. The Alpha will be limited to PlayStation users and will be happening from August 27 at 10 AM PT to August 29 at 10 AM PT. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5. This guide details how you can get into the PlayStation Alpha.

All you will need to have downloaded is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. From there, the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha will be available for you to pick on the main menu. Starting on August 23, you can preload the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha from the main menu, so you do need some additional room on your hard drive to access it.

Because Call of Duty: Warzone is free, the PlayStation is available to anyone so long as they have the game downloaded. You will need a stable internet connection to access it. The 48-hour play session will only feature Champion Hill. There is also an upcoming beta releasing from September 10 to 13 for PlayStation users, September 16 to 17 for Xbox users, and then all platforms will have access to the beta from September 18 to 20 for anyone who pre-orders Call of Duty: Vanguard.