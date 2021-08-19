How to get into the Call of Duty: Vanguard live event in Call of Duty: Warzone

The next Call of Duty game coming to the franchise is called Call of Duty: Vanguard. For players eager to learn about the upcoming title, Activision is holding a live event in Call of Duty: Warzone, the franchise’s free-to-play battle royale mode that everyone can download. If you want to be a part of the live event, there are a few things you want to make sure you do. This guide details what you need to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard live event.

You want to make sure you have Call of Duty: Warzone downloaded on your preferred platform. You can grab it on PC on the Battle.net platform and Xbox or PlayStation platforms. It’s a free-to-play game, so everyone should have access to it.

After downloading it, you want to jump into the game and double-check all of the shaders have been preloaded. The shaders appear following every new update for Call of Duty: Warzone. If you haven’t played the game in a long time, you can expect to download the shaders before entering the game. Once those are downloaded, you’ll be forced to restart the game and come back to it.

With all of the shaders installed, it’s just a matter of waiting in the Call of Duty: Warzone lobby for the event to go live. It should be happening at 1:30 PM ET or 10:30 AM PT. There is a distinct countdown on the Call of Duty: Warzone upper left icon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the countdown reaches zero, the event will begin, and players will be able to jump into a game of Call of Duty: Warzone to find out what’s happening. The event will be real-time, so players won’t know what to expect until it happens.