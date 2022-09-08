How to get Iron Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A game like Disney Dreamlight Valley is bound to have a lot of crafting materials. After all, you will need to craft various items and furniture as you progress through the game. One of the many materials you will be collecting is Iron Ingot. More accurately, you will be making Iron Ingot. This material is used for many different crafting recipes. This guide covers how you can get your hands on some Iron Ingot in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Iron Ingot

Iron Ingot isn’t an item that you can just find or buy at a store. You actually need to make it at a crafting table by using Iron Ore. Iron Ore isn’t the most common ingredient and it may take you a little while before you get your hands on some. For starters, you need to restore the Pillar of Friendship in the Peaceful Meadow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Pillar of Friendship has been restored, you will have access to the rest of the biomes as long as you have enough Dreamlight to clear the Night Thorns in front of them. Iron Ore can be found in the following biomes:

Sunlit Plateau

Forest of Valor

Forgotten Lands

Glade of Trust

Frosted Heights

The Forest of Valor is the cheapest biome you can unlock on the list so it is best to start there if you are looking for Iron Ore.

Related: How to get Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iron Ore can be found by destroying the large ore veins that appear as black rocks along rock walls. You have probably seen a lot of these around the Peaceful Meadow and the Plaza. Once you have enough Iron Ore, you can go to a crafting table to make Iron Ingot. It takes five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore to make one Iron Ingot.