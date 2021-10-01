How to get K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider in Hot Wheels Unleashed

Hot Wheels Unleashed has some amazing licensed cars in it outside of the Hot Wheels brand. One of those is the legendary K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, a car that you’ll likely see beating you to first place as you enter the final few races in the campaign. This guide covers how to unlock K.I.T.T. so you can stop being beaten by it.

How to get K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider

There’s only one way that we’ve found to unlock K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, and that’s by opening Blind Boxes. These are containers that you can purchase for 500 Coins, giving you a random car upon being opened. There’s no system that you can use to give yourself a better chance of unlocking a rare car, though. You get what you’re given.

As with every car in the game, K.I.T.T. may show up in your shop rotation, but this takes time. Your shop inventory only rotates every four hours of in-game time, so you’ll need to put four hours into the game before you can check if K.I.T.T. is in your new rotation. The easier way to acquire it is by buying Blind Boxes. Ensure that you’re selling any duplicate cars that you get because these give you more Coins to spend on Blind Boxes.